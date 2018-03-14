United States President Donald Trump yesterday inspected eight towering prototypes for his long-sought wall at the US-Mexico border yesterday and he couldn't do much to stop Mexicans on the other side of the border peering over the existing barrier.

Trump, making his first trip to California as President, said he preferred a fully concrete wall because it was the hardest to climb, but he noted that it needed to be see-through.

He said the first thing he noticed on the drive to the border was the patched-up holes in part of the existing fence.

Roberto Perez Garcia of Mexico participates in a rally against the border wall. Photo / AP

"We have a lousy wall over here now, but at least it stops 90, 95 per cent," Trump said. "When we put up the real wall, we're going to stop 99 per cent. Maybe more than that."

Trump's visit was greeted with peaceful protests by demonstrators both for and against his planned wall.

The trip came amid an escalating battle between his Administration and the liberal state, which has refused to help federal agents detain immigrants who are in the US illegally.

Trump is seeking US$25 billion ($34b) from Congress to extend the wall but Democratic leaders have balked.

His insistence that Mexico pay has gained no traction.