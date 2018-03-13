CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of a Iowa boys basketball coach on a federal pornography charge (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

A judge has ordered an Iowa youth basketball coach jailed on a federal child pornography charge until a detention hearing Thursday.

Greg Stephen, until recently the co-director of the Iowa Barnstormers, was handcuffed and shackled during an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Cedar Rapids. He wore a Barnstormers T-shirt and jeans.

Stephen was arrested by the FBI earlier in the day on a warrant charging him with knowingly transporting child pornography.

A criminal complaint alleges that Stephen confessed to secretly recording three adolescent players in a hotel room during a trip to Illinois. Investigators say they found a recording of a fourth boy and are analyzing numerous cameras and electronic devices seized from Stephen's home and cabin.

U.S. Magistrate Judge C.J. Williams scheduled a hearing Thursday afternoon to consider whether Stephen should be released pending trial.

12:40 p.m.

A prominent youth basketball coach in Iowa has been arrested and charged in federal court with knowingly transporting child pornography.

Greg Stephen, the co-founder of the Iowa Barnstormers of the Amateur Athletic Union, is expected to make his initial appearance on Tuesday afternoon in Cedar Rapids.

A criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday alleges Stephen confessed to secretly recording three adolescent boys naked in a hotel room during a trip to Illinois.

But Stephen allegedly told investigators that he made the videos only to observe the "growth and development" of the players and never made any sort of sexual advances.

Investigators say they also found a video clip on a USB recording device of another boy disrobing in a bathroom in Ankeny, Iowa.