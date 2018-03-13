NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is suing on behalf of a New Orleans resident who says he was ordered to remove a large mural featuring infamous Donald Trump quotes from a 2005 "Access Hollywood" recording.

The mural is, in effect, a partial transcript of the recording that surfaced during the 2016 presidential race. In it, Trump is heard boasting about grabbing women's private parts and describing a woman's breasts in vulgar terms. The mural is on property owned by Neal Morris.

A federal lawsuit says Morris was ordered by the city to remove the mural after it was painted in November. The suit says city codes governing permits for murals violate the constitutional rights of artists and their patrons.

A spokesman for the mayor said the city is reviewing the suit.