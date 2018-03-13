A violent, overseas outlaw group with a history of child rape, kidnapping and public brawling has recruited bikies in Australia.

The Mongrel Mob has dominated New Zealand's criminal scene since they sprouted up in 1962, with its members often distinguishing themselves with facial tattoos and wearing red.

Now the gang are in Australia, recruiting for chapters in Perth, Melbourne, the Gold Coast and Darwin - sometimes sending members from New Zealand or interstate to make up the numbers.

In New Zealand, the gang has a long violent history, from brawling with Hells Angels during the 1970s to multiple rape charges in the 80s.

Advertisement

The gang are apparently in Australia, recruiting for chapters in Perth, Melbourne, the Gold Coast and Darwin.

One member, Sam Te Hei, was jailed after raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl in June 1987.

Just a year later, the Mongrel Mob kidnapped a woman and took her to a gang convention, where she was raped by more than 15 men, a New Zealand Government encyclopedia entry says.

In 2003, more than 40 members of one New Zealand-based chapter were arrested and charged with more than 70 offences, including methamphetamine distribution.

Seven years later, they launched a rehabilitation programme for methamphetamine addicts with the help of the Salvation Army.

Within three months of the Darwin chapter opening, police sources say they knew of four assaults directly linked to members.

Within three months of the Mongrel Mob's Darwin chapter opening, police sources told the NT News they knew of four assaults directly linked to members that had gone unreported.

They also claimed one incident was a brawl between a member of the Mongrel Mob and a member of the Hells Angels.

In Perth, police are actively looking to deport members of the Mongrel Mob who misbehave, keeping a close watch on those who have moved from New Zealand.