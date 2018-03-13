SHEPHERD, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on a sheriff who left his weapon in a Michigan middle school gym locker room (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Prosecutors are looking into how a county sheriff left his gun in a mid-Michigan middle school gym locker.

The Isabella County prosecutor's office released a statement Tuesday saying the incident involving Sheriff Michael Main is under investigation.

Main said in a separate statement Tuesday that he was at a weekend event at Shepherd Middle School when he used the locker room to change from street clothes into uniform. He says he had believed the weapon was in his bag when he left the school, but that a student later found it and told an adult. Main says the gun is his backup weapon.

Main says he takes full responsibility and is "devastated" by his negligence.

Isabella County is 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

11 a.m.

A county sheriff is apologizing for accidentally leaving his gun in a mid-Michigan school gym locker room.

Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said in a statement Tuesday that he takes full responsibility and is "devastated" by his negligence. He says he was at a weekend event at Shepherd Middle School and used the locker room to change from street clothes into uniform.

Main says he believed the gun — his backup weapon — was in his bag when he left.

The Morning Sun of Mount Pleasant reports that Shepherd Public Schools Superintendent Claire Bunker told parents that the weapon was found before classes started Monday, prompting speculation about who left the weapon.

Main says a student found the gun and immediately contacted an adult.

Information from: Morning Sun, http://www.themorningsun.com/

