ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Norwegian musher continues to lead the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Tuesday.

Joar Ulsom was nearing the checkpoint in White Mountain, where mushers and dogs must take a mandatory eight-hour rest before making the final 77-mile (123-kilometer) push to the finish line in Nome.

Ulsom left the checkpoint in Elim early Tuesday morning, about three hours ahead of Nicolas Petit, a native of France.

Petit had a solid lead in the race Monday before losing the trail in a blizzard on the Bering Sea ice.

By the time he found the trail again, Ulsom had passed him.

Mitch Seavey, the defending champion of the nearly 1,000-mile (1609-kilometer) race across the Alaska wilderness, was in the third place.