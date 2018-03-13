TOP STORIES:

SOC--CARRAGHER-SPITTING

LONDON — Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher is suspended as a soccer analyst by the Sky television network after being filmed spitting in the direction of a 14-year-old girl through his car window. By Rob Harris. SENT: 430 words, photo.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-RABADA BANNED

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa — South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is banned for the rest of the series against Australia after being found guilty of two charges of misconduct for aggressive wicket celebrations in the second test win. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 630 words, photos.

RGU--ENGLAND'S FALL

The wheels are coming off the English chariot. After two years of unprecedented and virtually unstinting success under Eddie Jones, England's rugby team has hit problems just as the 2019 Rugby World Cup is looming into view. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 900 words, photos.

SOC--STOKE-MAN CITY

STOKE, England — For Manchester City, a record-setting season in the English Premier League could yet have the perfect ending. Beating Stoke 2-0 restores City's 16-point lead and increases the possibility that Pep Guardiola's side could clinch the title by beating fierce rival Manchester United at home in the derby on April 7. SENT: 510 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--SOUTHAMPTON-PELLEGRINO FIRED — Relegation-threatened Southampton fires manager Pellegrino. SENT: 230 words, photo.

— Also:

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — Betis defeats Alaves 3-1, moves closer to Europa League spot. SENT: 170 words.

— SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP — Bremen beats Cologne 3-1 to ease Bundesliga relegation fears. SENT: 230 words.

TEN--INDIAN WELLS

INDIAN WELLS, California — Like old times, Williams vs. Williams. Serena resumes her comeback after giving birth in September, playing Venus in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. This is the earliest the sisters have met in a tournament since the 1998 Australian Open. By Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Match starts 0200 GMT.

CRI--SRI LANKA-INDIA

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — India leads the Twenty20 tri-series after beating host Sri Lanka by six wickets with nine deliveries to spare in their rain-affected match. SENT: 350 words, photos.

SOC--MAN UNITED-McTOMINAY

MANCHESTER, England — There is unlikely to be a Twitter emoji for Scott McTominay anytime soon. Don't expect a flashy haircut or many highlight reels on YouTube for him, either. In a sense, McTominay is everything that Paul Pogba isn't. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 700 words, photo.

BAD--ALL ENGLAND

BIRMINGHAM, England — Badminton greats Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei expect 40th career face-off at All England Championships. They're drawn to meet in the quarterfinals. SENT: 480 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— SOC--NAPOLI-SARRI APOLOGY — Napoi coach apologizes to female journalist for insult. SENT: 100 words.

— SOC--EGYPT-SALAH — Egypt writer's call for Salah to shave beard sparks outrage. SENT: 130 words.

— SOC--LEUKEMIA AID — German footballer taking week off to help leukemia patient. SENT: 130 words.

— CYC--TIRRENO-ADRIATICO — Kwiatkowski leads with one stage left. SENT: 270 words, photos.

— SOC--HAMBURGER SV-COACH — Hamburg fires coach Bernd Hollerbach in bid to escape drop. SENT: 330 words, photo.

