A primary school In Las Vegas, Nevada, was on lockdown due to a 'man on a balcony with a rifle' nearby, US reports say.

Breaking911 reports that witnesses say the man is yelling as he holds a rifle.

KTNV Action News says a daycare centre has been told to keep children inside.

Las Vegas was the scene of a major shooting last October when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, leaving 58 people dead and 851 injured.

Advertisement

UPDATE:

LasVegasNow.com reports that the lockdown has been lifted.

It reports: "CC Ronnow Elementary School, near Pecos Road and Washington Avenue, was put on lockdown shortly after 8am (local time) and Metro lifted the lockdown at around 11.30am

"Police arrested the robbery suspect they were looking for in the area."