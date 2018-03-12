MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three gunmen shot up a 15-year-old's "quinceanera" coming-of-age birthday party in southern Mexico early Monday, killing two people and wounding four more.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said the incident took place around 2:30 a.m. in the city of Chilpancingo as people were gathered at a restaurant specializing in the traditional stew known as pozole.

Witnesses told police one of the partygoers got into a dispute with several young people outside. The youths left but returned minutes later on a motorcycle and opened fire.

Alvarez said the two slain males were 17 and 44 years old.

Photos from the scene showed one of the victims covered by a blue blanket on a dirt patio strung with tarps and festive streamers. Masked police officers stood guard next to an empty pink stroller and plastic tables with cups and soda bottles.

Guerrero has seen rising violence amid warring drug gangs and is considered one of Mexico's most dangerous states.