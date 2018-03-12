LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scientology's new TV channel will put its members and late founder in the spotlight.

According to a promotional video, original series on the channel debuting 8 p.m. EDT Monday will include "Meet a Scientologist" and "L. Ron Hubbard in His Own Voice."

A third series, "Destination: Scientology," is part of the online promotion for ScientologyTV. The channel will be available on DIRECTV, AppleTV and other outlets.

A tweet Sunday from the ScientologyTV account said, "It's time for us to tell our story."

Several high-profile projects have investigated the church's alleged abuses of former members, including Leah Remini's A&E docuseries "Scientology and the Aftermath" and Alex Gibney's documentary, "Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief."

Scientology representatives did not respond to a request for information about the new channel.