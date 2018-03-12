A man who admitted strangling a young woman to death during sex just two hours after they met is facing a lengthy jail sentence.

Mark Bruce, 32, met 20-year-old Chloe Miazek at a bus stop in the early hours of the morning on November 3 last year after they had been on separate nights out in Aberdeen.

She died at his hands when he choked her after they were said to have discovered a mutual interest in erotic asphyxiation.

Miazek, a Tesco worker from Kemnay, Aberdeenshire, had been drinking with friends in the city before being asked to leave a nightclub.

Advertisement

The High Court in Aberdeen heard that both had been drinking heavily and that she died in seconds after he seized her neck as they had sex in his city centre flat.

Hours later Bruce, a support worker for an autistic man, was seen on CCTV walking the streets for an hour before handing himself in at a police station.

Jo McDonald, prosecuting, said: "His explanation is he placed his hands around her neck during sexual intercourse and the evidence is consistent with that.

"The evidence suggests death is likely to have been quick, seconds rather than minutes. The extent of the injuries suggested not much force being used.

"During a medical examination the accused indicated to the doctor they had had intercourse around 3.30am and the forensic findings confirm that."

Bruce originally faced a charge of murder but admitted the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

Brian McConnachie QC, defending, said there was evidence from a pervious partner of the victim that sexual asphyxiation was something she was interested in.

Mark Bruce.

He added: "Her former partner always declined. I don't wish to sound like I'm suggesting she was the author of her own misfortunate but it is a significant factor."

Miazek's parents, Bob and Theresa, said in a statement they were devastated by the death of their "beautiful daughter and sister" which they described as "difficult to comprehend".

Sentence was deferred until April 5.

This article originally appeared on the Daily Telegraph