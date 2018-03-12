A daycare owner has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for drugging children with melatonin and leaving them alone while she went tanning and to the gym.

According to the Daily Mail, nearly a dozen parents testified against January Neatherlin, 32, who owned the Little Giggles Daycare.

One family said their daughter suffered a brain injury, consistent with shaken baby syndrome, according to KTVZ.

Other parents told the judge that their children had trouble sleeping after their time spent with Neatherlin.

"She repeatedly administered a sleeping agent to a room full of infants, toddlers and children and drove off in her car to fulfill her narcissistic needs, one parent said.

"There is no room in our society for monsters like this. January has no respect for human life," the parent continued. Neatherlin read a statement in court, apologising and asking for forgiveness.

"Everybody makes mistakes, but not everybody takes responsibility for those mistakes," Neatherlin said, according to the news station.

"With that said, I hope the court and the parents accept my apology. I made a very poor call, and it has forever changed my life and even ended it," she said through tears.

Last month, Neatherlin pleaded guilty to 12 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment and a single count of third-degree assault.

Prosecutors initially recommended a 35-year prison sentence for Neatherlin.

She was sentenced to 31 months on each of 12 counts she pleaded guilty to in February, bringing her sentence to 21 years and four months in prison.

The woman was arrested in March 2017 after police found seven children younger than five left unattended at her illegal day care centre, Little Giggles Daycare.

Authorities said she forced the children to take medicine to induce sleep before heading to the tanning salon.

The other counts of criminal mistreatment are for previous incidents with children.

Prior to accepting the plea deal, the woman had been facing 122 counts of first-degree criminal mischief, mistreatment and reckless endangerment, reported The Bend Bulletin.

Court documents charged Neatherlin with leaving seven children ranging in age from six months to four years alone at her home on eight different occasions between March 3 and March 15, 2017 - the day she was arrested after police received a tip and set up surveillance outside the home.

Officers watched as parents dropped off their children and then saw Neatherlin drive away hours later, authorities said.

Out of fear for the children's safety, officers entered the home and found the unattended children.

All the children were in an upstairs bedroom and appeared drowsy, having been given melatonin - a dietary supplement that helps regulate sleep.

One of the younger children was laying in his own vomit in a padded 'toy couch' after getting sick, the court papers stated.

Neatherlin would leave the children who were supposed to be in her care to go to Tanning Republic and to High Desert CrossFit to work out.

Little Giggles Daycare had been investigated twice before by state child welfare advocates.

In 2014, she was found to be caring for more children than allowed without a license. She was told to drop her number to three or less children.

She was investigated for a similar allegation in 2015 and officials found no evidence that she was caring for more than three children.

Neatherlin took out a business license for Little Giggles in 2010, but it lapsed in 2012 and was not renewed.

She has prior felony identity-theft convictions under the names January Livsey and January Brooks.