NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of Sherman Alexie, who faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment, is postponing the paperback of his latest book.

Hachette Book Group had planned to release the paperback of his memoir "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me" in April. Hachette told The Associated Press on Sunday that the date had been pushed back indefinitely and that the change was made at the author's request.

Alexie, one of the country's best known authors, issued a statement earlier this month acknowledging wrongdoing. Last week, he declined a literary honor the American Library Association had awarded him for "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me," which came out in 2017. The library association had given him the Carnegie Medal for nonfiction, a $5,000 prize.

"We were surprised and troubled to hear the allegations that have recently emerged, and are concerned about the distress this situation has caused so many," Hachette said in a statement. "We're encouraged that Sherman Alexie has apologized to those he has hurt and has dedicated himself, as he's said, to becoming 'a healthier man who makes healthier decisions.'"

Hachette has published some of Alexie's most acclaimed work, notably his young adult novel "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian," winner of the National Book Award in 2007 and required reading in many schools. Hachette plans to keep his previous work in print, but did not immediately comment on whether it would release any future books. None are currently scheduled. Alexie's agent, Nancy Stauffer Cahoon, has not responded to numerous requests for comment.

Alexie is one of several authors who have faced harassment allegations recently. James Dashner, author of the million-selling "Maze Runner" novels, was dropped by his agent and by his publisher, Penguin Random House. Jay Asher of "13 Reasons Why" fame also was dropped by his agent.