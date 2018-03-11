MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a rudimentary or homemade explosive device was responsible for a tourist ferry blast that injured 26 people Feb. 21 in the Caribbean resort city of Playa del Carmen.

But Deputy Attorney General Arturo Elias Beltran said Sunday at a news conference that terrorism and organized crime have been "ruled out."

Federal prosecutors say there is no motivation for a terrorist group to have carried out an attack. They also believe criminal gangs would not have done it, knowing it would draw unwanted attention and increased security.

Prosecutors said testing on the remnants of the device indicated it was a "rudimentary artifact" similar to one that an unidentified person brought to a naval station on Cozumel island two days earlier.

Advertisement

Authorities are pursuing multiple lines of investigation.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the device resembled one discovered two days before the explosion.