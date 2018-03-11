TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Arsenal is looking to avoid losing four consecutive English Premier League games for the first time since 1995 as it hosts Watford. Tottenham attempts to bounce back from a midweek Champions League exit as it travels to resurgent Bournemouth. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By 1900 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund hosts Eintracht Frankfurt in a clash for third place in the Bundesliga, and Leipzig hopes to end its three-game winless run at Stuttgart, which is unbeaten in five under new coach Tayfun Korkut. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. By 1930 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Lagging 12 points behind second-place Monaco, Lyon needs a win against Caen in the French league to keep its hopes of Champions League qualification alive. Third-place Marseille plays at Toulouse. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 400 words. By 2000 GMT.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-AUSTRALIA

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa — David Warner was in the midst of it again, this time on the receiving end of another over-the-top celebration from South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, as Australia battled to 86-3, still 53 runs behind in the second test on Sunday. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 670 words, photos - will be updated.

SOC--PARIS-NICE

NICE, France — British rider Simon Yates holds an 11-second lead over Spaniard Ion Izagirre ahead of Sunday's final stage of the weeklong race. UPCOMING: 300 words. By 1700 GMT.

GLF--INDIAN OPEN

NEW DELHI — Matt Wallace birdies the first playoff hole against fellow Englishman Andrew "Beef" Johnston to win the Indian Open on Sunday. SENT: 276 words, photo.

TEN--INDIAN WELLS

INDIAN WELLS, California — Serena Williams and sister Venus won at the BNP Paribas Open to set up a third-round clash in the desert tournament. Serena got by No. 29 seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 7-6 (5), 7-5 in the second round on Saturday in her return from a 14-month absence after giving birth to her first child. Venus preceded her younger sister on the stadium court and beat Sorana Cirstea of Romania 6-3, 6-4. SENT: 457 words.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S SUPER-G

KVITFJELL, Norway — Kjetil Jansrud stretches Norway's winning streak in the men's World Cup super-G to a record-equaling seven seasons on Sunday. SENT: 429 words, photos.

FBN--49ERS-SHERMAN

SANTA CLARA, California — Star cornerback Richard Sherman agreed to a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, one day after being released by the rival Seattle Seahawks. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 419 words, photos.

— RGL--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP — Melbourne begins defense of its NRL title with 1st-round win. SENT: 233 words.

— SOC--LILLE-FAN VIOLENCE — French league will investigate fan violence in Lille. SENT: 194 words.

— SOC--BARCELONA-ARTHUR — Barcelona secures option to sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur. SENT: 130 words.

