BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Some 3,000 ethnic Hungarians have staged a march in Romania's northwest Transylvania region to demand more autonomy.

They gathered in Targu Mures, a city that is home to many ethnic Hungarians, on Saturday carrying a giant Szekler flag, a symbol of the Hungarian minority seeking greater self-determination in Romania.

Participants shouted "Autonomy!" and presented a petition calling for territorial autonomy for their group.

They said the request would not "affect the territorial autonomy and sovereignty of Romania." There are some 1.2 million ethnic Hungarians living in Romania, a country of 19 million.

Advertisement

Transylvania was part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire until 1918, when it was given to Romania.

Ethnic Hungarians are allowed to be educated in Hungarian and can speak the language in court in some areas of Romania.