WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is increasingly going it alone.

The president exercised his preference for flying solo in a big way this week. First he ordered sweeping tariffs opposed by foreign allies and by many in his own party. Then hours later he delivered the stunning news that he'll meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The president has long considered himself his own best consultant.

He has told confidants recently that he wants to be less reliant on his staff and that he plans to follow his own instincts. That's according to two people who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about private conversations.