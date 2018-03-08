KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on a Missouri shooting that left one police officer dead and two others wounded (all times local):

7:50 a.m.

A cousin of a man suspected of fatally shooting one officer and wounding two others says his relative shouldn't have had a gun because of his extensive criminal history.

John Rudolph told KCTV that his cousin, 37-year-old James Waters, could get his hands on guns despite being in and out of prison since 2000 for drug and resisting arrest convictions. Waters had illegal gun possession and drug charges pending against him in Cass County when he died.

Authorities say Waters fatally shot Clinton officer Christopher Ryan Morton and wounded two other officers Tuesday night after they were sent to the wrong address while responding to a 911 call.

Rudolph says Waters had "mental issues." He offered condolences to Morton's family.

7:20 a.m.

A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.

The Kansas City Star reports that a dispatcher can be heard talking to Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton soon after he was wounded Tuesday night. Morton says on the radio traffic that he'd been hit "multiple times" and that he doesn't think he can make it out of a window. The dispatcher begs Morton to "stay with us."

The Star reports that the suspect, James Waters, barricaded himself inside the home and exchanged gunfire with the dozens of officers who eventually arrived. Neighbor Sheryl Long says officers begged Waters during the standoff to let them tend to the fallen officer.

By the time officers got to Morton hours later, he was dead, along with Waters. Waters had been in and out of prison multiple times for mostly drug-related convictions.