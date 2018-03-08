TOP STORIES:
SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-MAN CITY
MANCHESTER, England — Gabriel Jesus is back in action for Manchester City after nearly two months out injured but is facing a big task to dislodge Sergio Aguero from the team. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 730 words, photos.
SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-MESSI AND RONALDO
MADRID — The players who have shared "best in the world" awards for the last decade are thriving yet again, carrying their teams into the decisive stages of the season and making strong statements about their reign as the sport