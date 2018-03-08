NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Carter Center says Kenya's 2017 elections were a setback to this East African country's democratic development.

In its final report on the elections the U.S.-based center said the process of tallying final results suffered from delays and a lack of transparency.

The center and other international observers were criticized for praising the polls in their initial reports.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner of the August 8 election, but the Supreme Court nullified the results citing irregularities and illegalities and ordered a fresh election. Those new elections were held on Oct 26 but opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted saying there were not adequate electoral reforms to ensure a fair poll. Kenyatta was re-elected but Odinga said he lacks legitimacy due to the low voter turnout in the repeat poll.