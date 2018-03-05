Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. AND THE OSCAR GOES TO ...

Director Guillermo del Toro's Cold War fantasy film "The Shape of Water" wins best picture, but change, of many kinds, was front and center at the first post-Harvey Weinstein Academy Awards.

2. WHERE HELP MAY FINALLY REACH THE DESPERATE AND BOMBARDED

The U.N. says an aid convoy with humanitarian assistance has entered Syria's besieged rebel-held suburbs of eastern Ghouta.

3. TRUMP EMBRACING POTENTIAL FOR TRADE WAR

The president announces his intent to place tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, as he rebuffs allies who have pushed to be exempted from the stiff duties.

4. EUROSKEPTIC PARTIES RISE IN ITALIAN ELECTION

A rival pair of populist and anti-EU political forces surge in Italy's parliamentary election, but neither gain enough support to govern the country alone.

5. WHAT CHINA'S GOVERNMENT IS PLEDGING

Robust economic growth, advances in technology and increased military spending while urging the public to embrace President Xi Jinping's rule.

6. TRUMP'S 'ULTIMATE DEAL' IN LIMBO

With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visiting Washington, the president's Mideast peace plan has yet to arrive, even as Palestinians and other critics pronounce it dead on arrival.

7. WHO IS SLATED TO MEET WITH KIM JONG UN

In a rare visit to Pyongyang, envoys for South Korea's president hope to ease a standoff over their rival's nuclear ambitions and restart talks between the isolated government and Washington after the Olympic thaw.

8. OHIO RACE SHOWS HOW NRA FLEXES POLITICAL MUSCLE

The gun lobby's clout will be on display in 2018 midterm elections as gun control advocates demand action following the shooting at a Florida high school.

9. WHY FEDS HAVE GROCERS CONCERNED

Supermarkets in poor areas worry about a government proposal to replace food stamps with "Harvest Boxes," saying it could hurt not only their bottom line, but also their patrons' nutrition.

10. 'I KNEW THAT WASN'T GOING TO BE MY LAST ONE'

Phil Mickelson is a winner again on the PGA Tour, capturing a World Golf Championship event in Mexico, his first win since the 2013 British Open.