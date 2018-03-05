ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has requested that German authorities detain and extradite a Syrian Kurdish politician wanted in the country, Turkey's state-run news agency reported Monday.

Anadolu Agency reported Turkey has asked Germany to extradite Salih Muslim, the former co-chair of the Democratic Union Party, or PYD, who was spotted in Berlin over the weekend.

Muslim was released from custody in the Czech Republic last week, after being briefly detained on a Turkish arrest warrant. He was requested to remain within European Union territory and to be available for hearings in his extradition case.

Turkey considers the PYD a terrorist group because of its links to outlawed Kurdish insurgents fighting within its own borders. Muslim was put on Turkey's most-wanted list earlier this month, with a $1 million reward for his capture.

A spokesman for Germany's interior ministry declined to comment on the case of Muslim, citing privacy rules.

"In general terms, should we receive such a tracing request, either bilaterally or via Interpol, then there always needs to be a very, very diligent examination procedure," Johannes Dimroth told reporters in Berlin.

He added that the German government would take into account "all aspects that need to be considered in such situations" before making a decision.

Germany has objected in the past to Turkey's use of Interpol warrants to get other countries to detain Ankara's critics.