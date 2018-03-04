A heartbroken family has been left furious and looking for answers after a 12-year-old attempted to take his own life for a second time due to bullying.

After being horrifically abused by students at a Queensland school, the 12-year-old attempted to take his own life.

After being discharged that night, he attempted to kill himself just days later.

On Friday, his brother Murray Mention shared a powerful image of his brother laying lifeless in a hospital bed in an attempt express his "honest disgust" and to "spread some much-needed awareness of bullying in our schools".

He wrote: "For months now this little guy has been bullied at school, he has been pushed around, been called names, been involved in both group and one-on-one fights, been made the laughing stock in front of his peers and the list goes on.

"As a result my brother has been pushed to the point where he would rather turn to self-harm as opposed to returning to school.

"After speaking to other parents within our Gympie community and hearing how many kids are in the same boat with our schools I am fully aware that he is not the only one. This in itself is disgusting."

Benton also hit out at the school and the bullies, claiming they were given light punishment for their actions that could have had fatal consequences.

The victim's older brother said that one bully was given only a three-day suspension and is now free to return to school to "repeat the behaviour again".

"Gympie State High School has done nothing to support or protect their students and families against repetitive bullying and as a result, my brother has been pushed to the point where he would rather turn to self-harm as opposed to returning to school.

"I now find out that one bully was given a three day suspension but can then return to school, which he has done with full intention to repeat the same behaviour again."

On Friday, the boy's brother Murray Benton (pictured together) shared a stark picture of the youngster in hospital as part of a lengthy Facebook post slamming the bullies. Photo / Facebook

Benton hopes the post will encourage others to be aware of the impact bullying has on others.

The victim's other brother said the past few days has left the family "absolutely shattered" with "little to no support from our health system towards my family".

"I personally have no intention of stopping this fight until something more is done."

His post has been shared more than 75,000 times with more than 20,000 comments.

HELPLINE

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.