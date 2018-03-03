Severe storms are wreaking havoc along the US eastern seaboard, causing coastal flooding and power cuts, and bringing travel services to a halt.

More than a million homes were without power in the Northeast and Midwest while rail operator Amtrak suspended its Northeast service.

Heavy rains and damaging winds also led to the cancellation of more than 2600 US flights.

At least six people have been killed, US media report.

Advertisement

They died when strong winds brought branches or entire trees down on streets, cars, and homes in New York, Rhode Island, Maryland, Virginia and Connecticut, the Washington Post said.

Officials told Boston's coastal communities to be prepared to evacuate.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency yesterday to marshal resources.

Authorities warned yesterday that heavy gusts could lead to even higher flood levels and hurricane-force winds.

"The winds are going to keep on increasing and the seas are going to go higher and higher for the next three high tide cycles," said Bill Simpson, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Massachusetts.

A car sits in a Long Wharf parking lot flooded by water at high tide during a major nor'easter that pounded the East Coast. Photo / AP

Gusts of up to 113km/h have downed trees and power lines in the Washington, DC region and government offices closed in high winds.

Heavy winds in Watertown, Massachusetts downed power lines and nearby Dulles International Airport briefly evacuated a control tower due to the dangerous conditions.

A flight landing at the Washington-area airport endured so much turbulence that most passengers became sick while the pilots were also on the verge of throwing up, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

New York's LaGuardia airport suspended all arrivals and departures and rail operator Amtrak temporarily halted services between New York, Boston and Washington.

In New Jersey, officials are worried the storm could take a chunk out of beaches south of Atlantic City that are still being repaired after damage from previous storms. The National Weather Service says Rhode Island is under flood and high wind watches throughout the weekend.