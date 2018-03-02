A devoted surgeon battled through eight miles of snow and freezing temperatures to get to hospital so she could help her cancer patient.

The unnamed female doctor reportedly walked for almost three hours across Glasgow to operate on the patient who had been diagnosed with bowel cancer, the Daily Mail reports.

She is said to have trekked from Anniesland in the West End to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Renfrewshire wearing snow goggles and carrying walking poles.

The doctor didn't want to be named and take credit for doing her job despite her incredible show of commitment to her profession, indy100 reported.

Storm Emma has caused the whole country to be covered in a thick blanket of snow. Photo / Getty Images

Her colleague Andy Renwick told BBC Radio Scotland: "She walked from Anniesland to Paisley – it took her two hours and 50 minutes.

"I saw her come in. She had snow goggles on, Gore-Texed up, top and bottom, snow shoes and walking poles."

Dr Renwick said trainee foundation doctors had also been showing admirable dedication to their patients, sleeping in the hospital overnight waiting for other staff to take over.

Glasgow has been hit by freezing weather in recent weeks, with temperatures dropping as low as minus six degrees Celsius.