U.S. stocks went on another dizzying ride Friday and worked their way back from an early-morning plunge to send the Standard & Poor's 500 index to its first gain in four days. It was just the latest swing in a frenetic week for markets around the world as investors recalibrated — again and again — how worried to be about a possible trade war and a more aggressive Federal Reserve.

When U.S. markets opened for trading, the S&P 500 lost as much as 1.1 percent to join a worldwide sell-off after President Donald Trump doubled down on "trade war" talk. The S&P 500 trimmed its loss as the day went on as investors questioned how far Trump will end up going.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 13.58 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,691.25.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 70.92, or 0.3 percent, to 24,538.06.

The Nasdaq composite rose 77.31, or 1.1 percent, to 7,257.87.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 25.78, or 1.7 percent, to 1,533.17.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 56.05 points, or 2 percent.

The Dow is down 771.93 points, or 3 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 79.52 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 16.01 points, or 1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 17.64 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Dow is down 181.16 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 354.48 points, or 5.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 2.34 points, or 0.2 percent.