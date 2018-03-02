GoPro footage has caught the terrifying moment a shark emerged from murky waters and charged at a diver in South Africa.

Elton Polly was filming on a go pro during a baited scuba diving trip off the coast of Durban.

The clip shows the divers swimming through murky water surrounded by dozens of oceanic black tip sharks, reports News.com.au.

Seemingly out of nowhere one of the sharks charges full force at one of the divers, slamming into his face.

The impact knocked Mr Polly's mask off and pulled the regulator out of his mouth, but thankfully he was unharmed.

He claims that the shark became startled and wasn't trying to attack them intentionally, rather it was just trying to get away.

"These type of dives take place daily in that area," Mr Polly told Newsflare.

"The shark was startled and in an attempt to get away, it charged right into the diver's head, knocking his mask off and the regulator from his mouth."

He said he and his friends were able to remain calm and avoid any further incidents.

"No one was injured and the shark was unharmed too," he said.