SAN LUIS, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on a riot involving hundreds of inmates at a southern Arizona prison (all times local):

2 p.m.

Authorities say one inmate died in a riot at a southern Arizona prison.

The Arizona Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that 32-year-old Adam J. Coppa suffered fatal injuries in the Thursday night melee.

Advertisement

Officials say his death will be investigated and released no further details.

They say 26 inmates and 11 prison personnel suffered minor injuries.

The disturbance began in the prison complex near San Luis with an attack on prison guards.

DOC spokesman Andrew Wilder says inmates threw rocks and set fires to mattresses.

The incident lasted two hours and involved 600 inmates.

___

11:20 a.m.

A southern Arizona prison remains under lockdown the day after a riot in which hundreds of inmates threw rocks, set fire to mattresses and attacked guards.

The Arizona Department of Corrections website stated Friday that visitation was suspended until further notice at the prison complex near the city of San Luis.

DOC spokesman Andrew Wilder says the melee began Thursday around 6:45 p.m. in the Cheyenne Unit when inmates attacked prison staff.

About 600 inmates were involved in the disturbance, which lasted two hours.

No injuries were reported among prison personnel.

Other agencies including San Luis police and the Yuma County Sheriff's Office were called in to assist.

The department says it will seek additional criminal charges for any inmates involved in violent activity.