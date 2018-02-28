NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Celgene Corp., down $8.66 to $87.12

The drugmaker said regulators want more data about a multiple sclerosis drug before they will consider approving it.

Lowe's Cos., down $6.20 to $89.59

The home improvement retailer's profit fell short of expectations and its sales fell compared to last year.

Yum Brands Inc., up $1.20 to $81.38

The company's Pizza Hut chain announced a multiyear marketing deal with the NFL.

TJX Cos., up $5.37 to $82.68

The parent company of T.J. Maxx reported strong sales, raised its dividend and said it will buy back more stock.

Office Depot Inc., down 27 cents to $2.63

The office supply company forecast a smaller annual profit than analysts had expected.

Booking Holdings Inc., up $129.03 to $2,034.04

The travel company formerly called Priceline had a strong fourth quarter and said bookings increased.

Discovery Communications Inc., down $1.72 to $24.32

The cable channel operator lost subscribers in the latest quarter, although U.S. regulators approved its purchase of Scripps Networks.

TiVo Inc., up $1.45 to $15

The digital video recording company said it will consider selling itself or combining with another company.