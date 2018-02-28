The moon will have a 4G mobile network installed next year, according to plans set out by Vodafone and Nokia.

The mission, organised by space exploration company PTScientists, will be the first privately funded moon landing.

Nokia masts will be launched on a SpaceX rocket in 2019 from Cape Canaveral air force station in Florida.

The network will enable Audi lunar exploration vehicles to communicate with each other and with a base station. The 4G signal, provided by Vodafone, will also be able to transmit high-definition video streaming of the moon's surface.

"This project involves a radically innovative approach to the development of mobile network infrastructure," said Hannes Ametsreiter, CEO of Vodafone Germany.

The vehicles will explore the moon as a potential human habitat.

The introduction of a 4G network is hoped to be the first step to creating a communications infrastructure for future missions. The network will help to save energy, as mobile signal is more energy efficient than analogue radio.

- Telegraph Group Ltd