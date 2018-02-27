This is the moment a toddler was snatched from under her father's nose by a kidnapper in India.

The man did not even break his stride as he grabbed Shireen Fatima outside a shop belonging to the two-year-old's father in Mumbai.

CCTV footage shows the little girl stepping carefully down on to the pavement and bumping into her abductor as he was walking past, the Daily Mail reports.

Instead of simply stepping around Shireen, the man picks her up and calmly walks away.

Shireen's father, unnamed in reports, discovered she was missing shortly afterwards.

Calling Shireen by her second name, he said: "Fatima was playing outside, but when we came outside to call her she was not there."

The panic-stricken father immediately reported the disappearance to police, who checked the CCTV covering the outside of the shop for clues.

After six hours, they arrested a 28-year-old man named as Sandeep Parab and Shireen was returned to her parents.

It was not reported whether she was harmed in any way. It was not clear what the motive for the apparent abduction was, or what charges Parab might face.