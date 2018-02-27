A man wearing a VB beer box on his head has gone viral after he ran up to a speed camera and covered it with a tea towel.

The people's hero, nicknamed Demerit Man, has been praised by those online for his "good deed" in NSW on Friday.

In footage posted online the man wearing the carton over his head is seen running over to the back of a speed camera truck parked up on the side of the street.

Keeping his identity hidden behind the beer box, the man looks around making sure he isn't spotted before throwing a tea towel over the back of the truck, blocking the view of the speed camera.

Demerit Man, as he has been nicknamed, bids to rid drivers of the scourge of speed cameras. Photo / Lachlan W

After completing his mission, "Demerit Man" manages to get away without being caught or identified.

A pedestrian caught the moment on camera and posted to social media with the caption "Not all heroes wear capes".

He masks his face with a beer box and makes his escape with his anonymity intact. Photo / Supplied

Hundreds of Australians took to social media to praise the man.

"Introducing Demerit Man, protected by his photo-proof beer box hat he swoops in to foil the plans of his arch nemesis," one person wrote.

"I think an Order of Australia medal should be awarded to this fine fellow!" another said.

Roads and Maritime Services said it was investigating.