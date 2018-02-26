HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio teenager has pleaded guilty to charges that she fatally shot her father.

The 15-year-old girl entered her plea Monday in Butler County Juvenile Court in the February 2017 shooting death of James Ponder.

The teen was 14 when police say she shot her 71-year-old father in the face at the family's home in Hamilton, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Police said the girl called 911, telling a dispatcher she just shot her father.

Her attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. A motive hasn't been offered.

The teen could be sentenced to Ohio's Department of Youth Services until her 21st birthday and could face an adult sentence if she misbehaves in juvenile prison.

The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles charged with crimes.