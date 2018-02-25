A man who was shot by Queensland police after an altercation in Wakerley has died in hospital.

The man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, but police have now confirmed the 31-year-old had died.

There were reports the man was heard yelling at police: "Shoot me, shoot me."

Officers shot the man twice after originally trying to taser him, AAP reports. The incident took place adjacent to a bus stop. Pictures from above show a bloody sheet next to a police vehicle.

UPDATE: Shooting incident, Wakerley

A 31-year-old Gold Coast man died in hospital following a police shooting at Wakerley this morning.https://t.co/nOx8l36ccF — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) February 25, 2018

It's understood police were called to a domestic incident — they initially retreated but opened fire when the man lunged at them. The man reportedly had a knife.

Earlier reports suggested an officer had been stabbed during the incident but police said that was inaccurate.

A crime scene has been established.

Police said the Ethical Standards Command is investigating with the assistance of the Crime and Misconduct Commission.