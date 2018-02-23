Sources from Coral Springs police have told CNN they were shocked to arrive at the scene of the shooting at a Florida high school to find three Broward County Sheriff's deputies behind their cars with their weapons drawn.

The revelation came just a day after the resignation of Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson, the school's armed resource officer, who has also admitted he failed to go into the school and confront the shooter.

Coral Springs police, under direction from the Broward deputies outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, were quick to enter the building where the shooter was.

They were later joined by other Broward deputies, as well as an officer from Sunrise, Florida.

The Coral Springs officers were left "stunned" and "upset" when they found the four original deputies, who were first on the scene, outside hiding behind their cars.

A report to be released next week will reveal further details about what the Coral Springs police officers observed on the scene.