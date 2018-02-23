Millions of people in countries across Asia ushered in the Lunar New Year, taking part in traditional ceremonies, praying at temples and celebrating with family and friends.

The celebrations spanned from Nepal, where Tibetans celebrated their new year, known as Loshar, to mainland China, where people welcomed the incoming Year of the Dog.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Mount Sinabung in Indonesia erupted, shooting massive columns of ash more than 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) into the air and leaving a dusting of grey powder on nearby villages.

The Cobra Gold joint military exercises took place in Thailand, as more than 10,000 personnel from various nations took part in the annual drill.

Inside Australia's iconic Sydney Opera House, dancers prepared for opening night of Shostakovich's opera "The Nose."

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

