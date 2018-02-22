SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's governor announced Thursday that a team of experts at George Washington University will lead an independent, in-depth review to determine the number of deaths caused by Hurricane Maria amid accusations that the U.S. territory has undercounted the toll.

The team, led by the dean and an epidemiologist of the university's school of public health, expects to have a preliminary report in three months and a final report in one year.

"We will call it as we see it," said Dean Lynn Goldman. "That I promise you."

The administration of Gov. Ricardo Rossello had maintained that 64 people died as a result of the Category 4 hurricane that hit on Sept. 20 with winds of up to 154 mph (248 kph). But critics have said the death toll is much higher, with demographers saying that a spike in the number of deaths after the storm was not normal. Puerto Rico recorded an official average of 82 deaths a day in the two weeks before Maria hit. The number increased to 117 a day after the storm pummeled the island in mid-September and then fell below usual in October.

Government officials have rejected media reports that suggest hundreds of people died as a direct result of the storm, but Rossello called for a review of the death toll in late December.

He said on Thursday that his administration wants to rely on the most up-to-date science to get more clarity about the number of victims.

"I want to know the truth," he said. "It's important for those who have lost loved ones."

Goldman said her team will review all deaths from September until the end of February, relying on death certificates in addition to possible funeral home and hospital visits and interviews with family members and doctors. She said the type of research her team will be doing could lead to an improved U.S. model for estimating deaths after a disaster.

"Worldwide, these methods are not sufficiently developed," she said.

The first phase of the review will cost $305,000, officials said, adding that the second phase could cost up to $1.1 million, a significant amount for a U.S. territory that is mired in an 11-year recession and struggling to restructure a portion of its $73 billion public debt load.

Epidemiologist Carlos Santos warned that the team likely won't have a specific number to offer once their review ends and that the investigation will be difficult given the amount of time that has gone by.

"The challenge is reconstructing what happened," he said. "We're taking up a project with several months having gone by."

Santos added that the team will review any deaths that occurred outside the U.S. territory to account for the tens of thousands of people who fled for the U.S. mainland and may have died there.