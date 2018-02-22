WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Billy Graham's relationship with the presidents (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

The Rev. Billy Graham was a presidential fixture stretching back to the early years of the Cold War.

Harry Truman rebuffed but later embraced Graham. He urged Dwight D. Eisenhower to run for president and played golf with John F. Kennedy.

Graham was close to Lyndon B. Johnson. His relationship with Richard Nixon was long and then complicated by Watergate. Jimmy Carter gave Graham some credit for weakening communism.

George H.W. Bush said Graham reassured him on the eve of the Persian Gulf War. Bill Clinton has recalled Graham's kindness. George W. Bush credits Graham with sparking his sobriety, and Barack Obama visited Graham in 2010 at Graham's North Carolina home.

Donald Trump met Graham in 2013, before his election, and has ordered flags flown at half-staff in his honor.