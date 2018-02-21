GENEVA (AP) — A group of U.N. human rights experts has condemned the detention in China of a rights activist who promoted the Tibetan language, and called for charges against him to be dropped.

The six experts on Wednesday criticized a regional court ruling last month that upheld charges of "incitement to separatism" against Tashi Wangchuk, who has been held for more than two years. They said the charge can carry a five-year prison sentence.

The court case largely centered on comments the activist made in a New York Times article and video documentary in which he called for the Tibetan minority to be taught in their mother tongue.

Tashi, 32, has pleaded not guilty.

The case highlighted the risks that Chinese citizens often face when speaking to foreign media on sensitive issues.