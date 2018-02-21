Pro-government forces have pounded the rebel-held northeastern suburbs of the Syrian capital, Damascus, in a surge of violence that a war monitor said had killed at least 250 people and raised the spectre of a full-scale offensive that could spell catastrophe for the nearly 400,000 residents trapped under siege.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was the highest 48-hour death toll in the Syria conflict since a 2013 chemical attack on the same area, known as eastern Ghouta, the last major rebel bastion on the outskirts of the capital.

In northern Syria, meanwhile, pro-government gunmen crossed into the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in an agreement with the main Kurdish militia there to defend against a Turkish offensive intended to uproot the main Kurdish militia from the area.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the pro-government fighters had been warned to stay out of Afrin, where Syrian state television showed they were immediately targeted by Turkish shelling.

The wave of airstrikes, rocket fire and shelling in eastern Ghouta has sparked international condemnation. France, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, described the bombardment as a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian military. Damascus says it only targets militants.

Recent violence in the besieged suburb is part of a wider surge in fighting on several fronts as President Bashar al-Assad's military pushes to end the seven-year rebellion against him.

The Observatory said the bombardment had killed more than 106 adults and children in eastern Ghouta on yesterday alone.

Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets carrying a wounded man. Photo / AP

Panos Moumtzis, the UN's humanitarian co-ordinator for Syria, condemned the bombing of five hospitals in eastern Ghouta and said intentional attacks on medical facilities "may amount to war crimes".

US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Washington was "deeply concerned" by the rising violence in Ghouta. "The Assad regime's siege and starve tactics are ... adding to the humanitarian disaster there," she said.

Nauert said the United States supported a UN call for a month-long cessation of hostilities to allow for the delivery of aid and an emergency medical evacuation of civilians. She urged Russia to stop supporting the Assad Government.

In Brussels, Syrian opposition leader Nasr al-Hariri — a delegation head at stalled UN peace talks — pleaded for more international pressure on Assad to stop.

In Geneva, the UN children's agency expressed outrage at the casualties among the enclave's children, saying it had run out of words.

Those killed since the escalation began include 58 children. Another 1200 people had been injured in the bombardment, the Observatory said.

Rescuers said the air raids created "a state of terror" among residents in eastern Ghouta, where the UN says nearly 400,000 people live. The pocket of satellite towns and farms has been under government siege since 2013.

Factions in Ghouta fired mortars at Damascus yesterday, killing six people and injuring 28, Syrian state TV said.

Fighting has raged on in eastern Ghouta even though it falls under the ceasefire plans that Moscow brokered with the help of Turkey and Iran.

The truces do not cover a former al Qaeda affiliate, which has a small presence in the besieged enclave.

In Afrin, Syrian and Kurdish fighters had been pushed back by Turkish artillery fire. But video showed the pro-government gunmen rallying with Kurdish militiamen underneath an arch welcoming visitors to the area, as they chanted Syrian unity slogans and waved the national flag and the flag of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG.

Ankara, which warned Syrian troops not to help YPG fighters, considers the YPG a "terrorist group" linked to the Kurdish insurgency within Turkey's borders.