SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

ROCHDALE, England — A stoppage-time equalizer earned Rochdale a surprise 2-2 home draw with Tottenham in the fifth round of the FA Cup, setting up a lucrative Wembley replay for the third-tier club. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PREVIEW

LONDON — Lionel Messi has never scored a goal against Chelsea in eight previous meetings. The Argentine great will look to end his barren run against the London club when Barcelona comes to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match. By Tony Jimenez. UPCOMING: 800 words by 0030 GMT, photos.

BKN--ALL-STAR GAME-THE LATEST

LOS ANGELES — The Latest from Sunday's NBA All-Star Game and events around the league's annual showcase. Real-time updates.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Atletico Madrid stayed within sight of Barcelona while Real Madrid's attack bailed out its porous defense in the Spanish league on Sunday. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 690 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Juventus' 1-0 derby win over Torino came at a high cost with both prized striker Gonzalo Higuain and his replacement, Federico Bernardeschi, coming off with injuries. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 570 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Marco Reus scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season to give Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 win at his former team Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 420 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Winger Florian Thauvin continued his remarkable form as Marseille beat Bordeaux 1-0 in a scrappy French league match on Sunday to stay one point behind second-placed Monaco. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 590 words, photos.

TEN--ABN AMRO

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Roger Federer came to the ABN AMRO World Tournament aiming to secure a return to the top of the world rankings. He achieved that goal Friday. On Sunday, he put an exclamation point on a remarkable week by winning the tournament for good measure. By Mike Corder. SENT: 390 words, photos.

CYC--RUTA DEL SOL-FROOME

MADRID — Chris Froome finished Spain's Ruta del Sol race in 10th place behind winner Tim Wellens on Sunday. SENT: 160 words.

TEN--QATAR OPEN

DOHA, Qatar — Petra Kvitova continued her remarkable comeback by beating Garbine Muguruza in the Qatar Open final on Sunday for her 13th straight win and second consecutive title. SENT: 510 words.

TEN--NEW YORK OPEN

UNIONDALE, New York — Top-seeded Kevin Anderson won the first New York Open on Sunday, beating second-seeded Sam Querrey 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) for his fourth career ATP Tour title. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 300 words.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-INDIA

JOHANNESBURG — India's 203-5 was too much for South Africa as the tourists maintained their dominance in the limited-overs games with a 28-run win in the first Twenty20 on Sunday. SENT: 330 words, photos.

CRI--BANGLADESH-SRI LANKA

SYLHET, Bangladesh — Opener Kusal Mendis smashed a career-best 42-ball 70 as Sri Lanka completed a tour sweep, sealing a 75-run win over Bangladesh in the second and final T20 international on Sunday. SENT: 280 words.

GLF--GENESIS OPEN

LOS ANGELES — Bubba Watson ended two years without winning with his third victory at Riviera. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 130 words, photos. Will be updated.

GLF--OMAN OPEN

MUSCAT, Oman — Joost Luiten of the Netherlands won the inaugural Oman Open on Sunday to break a title drought of nearly 17 months. SENT: 450 words.

GLF--PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

NAPLES, Florida — Joe Durant birdied the final two holes — and got some help from Steve Stricker — to win the PGA Tour Champions' Chubb Classic. SENT: 230 words.

HKN--CHICAGO-RACIST TAUNTS

BUFFALO, New York — Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly says he is disgusted and saddened black athletes such as himself continue to be the targets of racial taunts from fans. By John Wawrow. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BBN--PIRATES-DIAZ'S ORDEAL

BRADENTON, Florida — It was hard for Elias Diaz to explain exactly what went through his mind when he found out his mother had been kidnapped. The Pittsburgh Pirates catcher certainly remembers how it felt when she was rescued. By Noah Trister. SENT: 270 words, photos.

