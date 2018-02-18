KUWAIT CITY (AP) — A judge in Kuwait has ordered dozens of politicians, activists and others imprisoned over protesters storming parliament in 2011 to be freed on bail pending their appeal before the country's highest court.

The order Sunday by Court of Cassation Judge Saleh al-Muraished frees 44 defendants in the case. Another 25 have been at large since the shock order in November ordering them to be imprisoned after earlier being acquitted.

The 44 defendants had been imprisoned for 84 days.

Al-Muraished set the next hearing in the case for March 4.

The sentences date back to when Arab Spring protesters stormed Kuwait's parliament in 2011.

The protesters briefly entered parliament's chambers amid attempts by opposition lawmakers to bring the prime minister for questioning over allegations that officials had embezzled government funds.