SOC--ENGLISH FA CUP

ROCHDALE, England — Tottenham, an eight-times winner of the FA Cup, travels to fourth-tier Rochdale in the fifth round in a bid to secure a quarterfinal meeting next month with Swansea or Sheffield Wednesday. UPCOMING. 400 words, photos.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PREVIEW

LONDON — Lionel Messi has never scored a goal against Chelsea in eight previous meetings and will look to end his barren run against the London club when Barcelona goes to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. By Tony Jimenez. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Atletico Madrid hosts Athletic Bilbao trailing Barcelona by 10 points at the top of the Spanish league. Fourth-place Real Madrid visits Real Betis, while Villarreal is at Espanyol and Real Sociedad welcomes Levante. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1715, 700 words, photos by 2145 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Juventus' 1-0 derby win over Torino came at a cost with prized striker Gonzalo Higuain limping off with an apparent left ankle injury Sunday. SENT: 173 words, photos.

SOC--PORTUGUESE ROUNDUP

LISBON, Portugal — FC Porto hosts Rio Ave aiming to restore its lead of the Portuguese league after being crushed by Liverpool in the Champions league this week. UPCOMING: 130 words by 0000 GMT.

TEN-ABN AMRO

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Two-time champion Roger Federer plays Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. By Mike Corder. UPCOMING: 300 words. By 1600 GMT.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-INDIA

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl in the first of three Twenty20 games against India on Sunday. India is seeking to continue its momentum in the limited-overs games after winning the ODI series 5-1. SENT: 183 words - will be updated.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-ENGLAND

HAMILTON, New Zealand — New Zealand will face Australia in the final of the Trans-Tasman Tri-Series despite losing to England by two runs in a deciding Twenty20 cricket international on Sunday. SENT: 745 words.

CRI--BANGLADESH-SRI LANKA

SYLHET, Bangladesh — Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah wins the toss and opts to bowl first in the second and final T20 international against Sri Lanka on Sunday. SENT: 175 words - will be updated.

GLF--PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

NAPLES, Florida — Joe Durant takes a one-stroke lead over Steve Stricker into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' Chubb Classic. UPCOMING: 300 words. By 0030.

— BKN--ALL-STAR GAME — LeBron, Steph lead hand-picked teams into NBA All-Star Game. SENT: 129 words, photo.

— BBN--PADRES-HOSMER — Reports: Hosmer, Padres agree to 8-year, $144 million deal. SENT: 148 words.

