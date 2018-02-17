TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Manchester United looks to join Chelsea and Leicester in the FA Cup quarterfinals by beating fellow Premier League side Huddersfield in the last 16. There are three other matches in the last 16: Brighton vs. Coventry, Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea, and West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton. By Tony Jimenez. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1930 GMT, photos.

SOC--RUSSIAN DOPING-RODCHENKOV

Advertisement

Russian doping whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov claims he helped soccer players in the country to avoid being caught doping after he followed government orders to ensure cheating was covered up. By Rob Harris. SENT: 900 words, photos.

TEN--ON TENNIS-FEDERER OLDEST NO 1

Roger Federer never wavered in his belief in himself and his resolve to return to the top of tennis. That helped him climb back up the rankings and add Grand Slam titles and now he will be the oldest player to be ranked No. 1. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 800 words, photos.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

JOHANNESBURG — Super Rugby, now streamlined to 15 teams, begins a new season with two games in South Africa. The Johannesburg-based Lions, losing finalists the last two years, host the Durban-based Sharks as they begin life under new coach Swys de Bruin. Before that, the Cape Town-based Stormers kick off the 2018 tournament against Argentina's Jaguares. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona faces a tough visit to Eibar, which has lost just once in 12 rounds, while it aims to protect its seven-point lead of the Spanish league. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1715 GMT, photos. 700 words by 2145 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Fighting to stay in the top four and keep their Champions League spots, third-placed Inter Milan visits Genoa and fourth-placed Roma visits Udinese. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Facing heavy criticism after its 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain should have some respite from the mounting pressure when it hosts Strasbourg. A win means runaway league leader PSG will restore its 12-point lead over Monaco. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich visits Wolfsburg, where the home side will have to contend with protests from fans over its lackluster season. Relegation rivals Cologne and Hamburger SV face Hannover and Bayer Leverkusen, respectively. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--PORTUGUESE ROUNDUP

LISBON, Portugal — Benfica hosts Boavista seeking a win to take the lead of the Portuguese league. UPCOMING: 130 words by 2400 GMT.

TEN--ABN AMRO

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — After clinching top spot in the rankings as the oldest player ever to do so, Roger Federer plays lucky loser Andreas Seppi of Italy in the ABN AMRO semifinals on Saturday. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2100 GMT.

GLF--GENESIS OPEN

LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods waited 12 years to get back to Riviera and lasted only two days. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 750 words, photos.

GLF--TIGER'S PROGRESS

LOS ANGELES — Rory McIlroy says all Tiger Woods really needs is time, beyond the additional two days he has off after Woods missed the cut in the Genesis Open. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 780 words, photos.

GLF--WOMEN'S AUSTRALIAN OPEN

ADELAIDE, Australia — Jin Young Ko continued her domination of the Women's Australian Open, shooting a 1-under 71 Saturday to increase her lead to four strokes after three rounds. SENT: 250 words.

GLF--PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

NAPLES, Florida — Miguel Angel Jimenez took a one-stroke lead into the second round of the PGA Tour Champions' Chubb Classic. UPCOMING: 300 words by 0030 GMT.

BKN--ALL-STAR SATURDAY

LOS ANGELES — The NBA's best players have arrived in Hollywood for a star-studded All-Star weekend. SENT: 170 words, photo. Will be updated after Saturday's competitions.

BKN--ALL-STAR-RISING STARS

LOS ANGELES — Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic got the All-Star weekend off to a running start in the World's latest victory over the NBA's young Americans. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 730 words, photos.

TEN--NEW YORK OPEN

UNIONDALE, New York — Top-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa advanced to the New York Open semifinals, beating Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 early Saturday at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. SENT: 130 words.

TEN--ARGENTINA OPEN

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria beat Guido Pella of Argentina 7-6 (6), 6-4 on Friday to reach the Argentina Open semifinals. SENT: 100 words.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

RALEIGH, North Carolina — Thomas Greiss stopped 45 shots for his first shutout of the season, and the New York Islanders beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Friday night. SENT: 340 words, photo.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274105 or email lonsports@ap.org.