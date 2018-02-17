PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan won figuring skating gold, becoming the first man to repeat as Olympic champion since Dick Button. American Nathan Chen didn't make the podium, but redeemed himself after a disastrous short program with a historic free skate.

On the slopes, Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic, who is also a snowboarder, won a surprise gold medal in the women's super-G. And in the women's 4x5-kilometer cross-country relay, Norwegian Marit Bjoergen won her 13th career medal, tying her with Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen for the most medals ever.

Here are some highlights of Day 8 from Associated Press photographers.

