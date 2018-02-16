The man responsible for a vicious one-punch attack during Schoolies week will be deported from Australia.

New Zealand-born Caleb Maraku, 19, was filmed laughing and posing for selfies outside court after avoiding jail time for the shocking assault at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast, the Daily Mail reported.

Maraku has been arrested by the Australian Border Force and will be deported to New Zealand, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

The sickening attack took place at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast on November 27.

Maraku was filmed brutally punching Taliesin O'Meara, 19, in the head, leaving him unconscious on the pavement.

Maraku pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and breaching a banning order, as he was prohibited from being in the area at the time.

He was sentenced to 12 months probation and ordered to pay $361 in compensation

After Maraku's sentencing in January, he laughed and took selfies 'for his fans'.

Nearly 50,000 people signed a petition calling for Maraku to be deported.

Meanwhile, Frankie Roman Jeretic, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm for his role in the assault, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

Outside court, Jeretic said he had 'already apologised' and that he 'deserved' the fine.

The court was played footage of the attack, and gasps could be heard from the public gallery.

Magistrate Kay Phillipson grimaced as she witnessed the punch, the Bulletin reported.

The court heard Jeretic attempted to kick Mr O'Meara after they had a verbal altercation over Mr O'Meara's girlfriend.

Maraku then punched Mr O'Meara from the side, knocking him out cold.

Jeretic's lawyer Joe Wicking said his client was remorseful, and had written an apology to Mr O'Meara and his mother.

'While the actions of my client are not excusable, the actions of the co-accused are more serious.'

Magistrate Kay Phillipson said Maraku's punch was more serious, but Jeretic has 'every reason to be completely ashamed of your actions'.