Star Kiwi chef Darren Elmes and his son Franklin, a former private schoolboy, have been charged with assault and resisting police in Sydney on Australia Day night.

The Elmes' lawyer Matt Lorkin has alleged Elmes, 59, was "Tasered and maced" by police.

The New Zealand-born chef, who formerly worked at Sydney's Bondi bar and restaurant Ravesi's, has been charged with assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty and resisting or hindering police, news.com reports

Elmes became "very well known in New Zealand for running the three largest restaurants in Auckland in their prime time in the 1990s": Cin Cin on Quay, Hammerheads, Iguacu, according to his biography on the website chefdaz.

Executive chef Darren Elmes was charged on Australia Day. Photo / Supplied

The alleged offences took place between 7.55pm and 8.30pm on January 26 at North Bondi, around the same time as alleged assaults by Elmes' son Franklin Elmes, 19.

Franklin is a former student and rugby star of exclusive Waverley College in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Police allege Franklin Elmes twice assaulted Daljit Dhillon at North Bondi between 7.30pm and 8.10pm on Australia Day.

Neither Darren nor Franklin have entered a plea on the charges.

Franklin was due to face Waverley Court on Thursday on eight other charges stemming from three separate incidents in the second half of last year.

Franklin Elmes is facing multiple charges. Photo / Supplied

Police allege Franklin Elmes intentionally or recklessly destroyed or damaged two roofing panels at the Bondi's Beach Road Hotel between 8.45pm and 9pm last November 18.

They have also charged him with being an excluded person re-entering the vicinity of the Beach Road Hotel after being turned out due to being intoxicated.

He is further charged with resisting an officer in the execution of duty and contravening an apprehended violence order at 1.12am on September 3 last year.

Police also charged Franklin Elmes with robbing motor vehicles between 2am and 2.35am in Bondi on August 28 last year and trying to use a stolen card to buy a packet of Kettle chips.

According to court documents, Franklin Elmes took a woman's Commonwealth Bank Mastercard, a man's Wex Motorpass card and a woman's Marc Cain jacket from motor vehicles.

Police charged Franklin with three counts of larceny, one of dishonestly obtaining by deception, and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Lorkin told Waverley court he would be applying for the 2017 charges to be heard under the Mental Health Act, known as a section 32.

He said Franklin Elmes had "had a recent hospitalisation" and that he was seeking full-time residential rehabilitation for him before the section 32 could be heard.

Franklin Elmes' matter was adjourned and his bail was extended to March 29.

Outside the court, Lorkin said his younger client was "mentally ill" and that police had acted in an aggressive manner towards Darren Elmes on Australia Day.