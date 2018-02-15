LEONIA, N.J. (AP) — The mayor of a New Jersey borough that recently banned nonresident drivers from using its streets as a shortcut says officials will replace imposing "Do Not Enter" signs with more welcoming versions.

Leonia Mayor Judah Zeigler said Wednesday the new signs will be more understated and "business friendly."

The Record reports the signs will still have information about side streets only being open to residents and visitors of Leonia destinations during rush hour times.

In January, Leonia began closing 60 residential side streets to nonresident commuter traffic in response to drivers cutting through the borough for a shortcut to the George Washington Bridge. A group is planning to march in protest of the traffic restrictions Thursday.

Zeigler says the new signs will be installed as soon as they are received.

