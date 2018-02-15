If 'Noah' is to be believed, he's a time traveller sent from the year 2030 to prove skipping across years will soon be a reality.

The man, who has kept his identity a secret and appeared in videos with his face distorted, has been dropping wild predictions left, right and centre, and attracted even more attention recently after passing a lie-detector test.

This morning, he turned up on Kyle and Jackie O, and told them he'd time travelled multiple times in the past but was now "stuck" in the present day, according to news.com.au.

"I usually went from like early 1999, to like 2018 — around here — but when I got stuck, I was in the year 2017," he explained.

So how does he do it?

"I have many body implications and things all over myself, and I step in this giant dome and these things fire up and basically a large electronic weight basically pushes you through time. It feels like if you got electrocuted."

The man also claimed he takes "anti-ageing pills" to keep him at the same age while he allegedly time travels.

Noah explained that he is older than he looks and said when he first started "time-travelling" he was given the pills to stop him growing old during the process.

"When you time travel you gain time," he told the sceptical hosts.

"When I was in junior high and I was a time traveller, I had to take these pills to make sure I don't grow old while time travelling."

Kyle challenged him: "So the pills are to keep you the age you are? Not make you younger?" The "time-traveller" confirmed this was correct.

Here are more of most surprising "revelations".

1. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR'S GRANDDAUGHTER WILL BECOME THE PRESIDENT

"Yolanda Renee King, the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., will be US President ... she'll be 21 at the time, but they pass a law which basically makes it so you can be younger as a president."

2. NO ONE USES CABLE TV ANYMORE

"TV still exists but everything is more on personal devices. Cable is kind of barely usable anymore ... More people use Netflix and a bunch of other streaming services instead of cable, no one uses cable anymore."

3. THERE'LL BE A WAR

"There will be a war, it won't be a world war, but it will be a slight war."

4. THERE ARE CANCER CURES

"There is no one cure to cancer because there are many forms of cancer but there are cures to some really, really huge cancers out there."

5. SCIENTISTS LIVE ON MARS

"People are living on Mars right now doing scientific study. It's basically them doing scientific research."

6. NO ONE USES INSTAGRAM

"Instagram is out, no one uses that, but Snapchat is still one of the big ones and there's also YouTube and Facebook Watch — it's like an alternative to YouTube."

7. PHONES ARE BECOMING OBSOLETE

"We're actually going away from phones in the future. They're seeing what other things they can do on your body, like chips."

8. HUMANS CAN TALK TO ALIENS

"We've confirmed the existence of aliens, but they're not incredibly intelligent. Right now, government has communication with them but we don't know it. In the future, we actually are in contact with aliens that are just as smart as humans, although we have many more advancements over them."

Noah explains proof that he is a #TimeTraveller pic.twitter.com/jlolrNSB2b — Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) February 14, 2018

According to the Daily Mail, the mysterious man hit the headlines on Wednesday, when he claimed he had risked his life to travel back in time, in a startling YouTube video posted by Apex TV.

Noah's mission, he said, is to tell those alive now what the world has in store.

Among his predictions is the claim that Google Glass-style robotics will spread across the globe.

Technology will also have developed to the point where it will be able to independently run a home.

Bitcoin will be increasingly popular, but pennies and cents will still be in use.

He also said that humans will reach Mars in 2028 and, that same year, time travel will be discovered.

He stated that electric cars will be able to travel as fast as diesel and petrol ones (despite many already being able to do so) and that many forms of cancer will have been cured.

In a previous interview with Paranormal Elite, Noah said he had anorexia and is in fact 50 years old, but that he had taken an age rejuvenation drug which had transformed him into a 25-year-old.

Of course, his claims have attracted scepticism. In response, he agreed to take a lie detector test on camera.

In the footage from ApexTV, the would-be oracle is seen sitting on a chair with what appears to be a polygraph lie detector wrapped around his bicep.

He is asked to predict some of the future's major events - and to confirm he really is who he says he is.

The interview begins and Noah is asked a simple question: "Are you an actual time traveller from the year 2030?"

A 'time traveller' known only as Noah dropped some shocking predictions on the radio today.

He responds with a yes and "TRUE" appears in large green letters superimposed on the video. However, the results on the machine are not shown.

Noah then claims he has "hard evidence" to back up his predictions but isn't sure that he can reveal it because it might cause a paradox. Once again, the word 'TRUE' appears on screen again.

He then begins to list events he says will happen in the next 12 years, including the re-election of Donald Trump and the rise of AI.

Again, the interviewer asks if he is telling the truth and, again, the machine apparently records that he is.

But so-called Noah has received criticism from sceptics who claim the test was rigged.

"All Apex TV does is flash an answer on the screen with a ding noise, that doesn't truly validate the lie detector," wrote one critic.

"You can see Noah fidgeting around with the monitors strapped around his fingers and I myself know from first hand experience that when you take a lie detector test you are supposed to sit back and remain completely still."

Another added: "You need to show the name of the lie detector and go through the stages of setting up the test. 2030 is not that far off so what was the name of the president he gave, (they) should be very much alive right now."

Lie detector tests do no say if things are objectively true, only that the person who is making the claim believes that they are true.

- additional reporting by Daily Mail