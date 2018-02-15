SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on Republican Mitt Romney's plans to run for a Senate seat in Utah (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

Republican Mitt Romney says he's postponing an announcement planned for Thursday about Utah's Senate race because of the deadly school shooting in Florida.

People familiar with Romney's plans tell The Associated Press that he is preparing a bid to replace retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch. Romney was expected to release a campaign video Thursday.

But Romney tweeted Wednesday night that, out of respect for the shooting victims and their families in Parkland, Florida, he will not make an announcement Thursday.

___

5 p.m.

Republican Mitt Romney is preparing to announce his bid for Utah's Senate seat held by retiring Orrin Hatch.

People familiar with Romney's plans say the 2012 GOP presidential nominee will release an announcement video on Thursday. They discussed his plans on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to do so publicly.

While some hope Romney would use the position to continue his biting criticism of President Donald Trump, those close to Romney say he will focus instead on Utah. They say Romney will suggest that Washington has much to learn from the state the former Massachusetts governor now calls home.

Romney's small team of longtime advisers plans to maintain a low profile. Romney is carefully designing his campaign launch to avoid media questions about Trump.